Sylvester Mwila crowned Mr. Zambia for the 8th time

The 2016 Mr. Zambia bodybuilding competition was successfully held on 30th December at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka. The event had a number of sponsors including; OD General dealers , Mad Max auto spares Ltd , monarch premium quality aged malt whisky, Pro gym and fitness center, Lamasat , highlife investments , National sports council ,china henan, Muvi TV ,ZNBC ,CBC TV ,P rime TV,daily nation newspaper, Zambian Daily mail , Carousel shopping complex, Lusaka royal casino, chelstone auto spares ,among others .

The day started off with Pre-judging or prequalifies which were held at the Carousel shopping Complex from 10:00hrs – 14:30hrs. Among the 50 bodybuilders that participated, 15 were chosen to compete for the title of Mr. Zambia

15 of Zambia’s top bodybuilders battled it out with various poses to display every inch of their muscular physiques. In previous years competitions there have been categories i.e. Heavy weight, light heavy weight, middle weight etc. This year’s edition was open to all weight classes. After the first round of flexing, the top 10 was selected.

The completion finally came down to the top 3; Clement Shamboko, Emmanuel Mwale and Sylvester Mwila. Mwila was crowned the champion making it his 8th title!

Here are pictures from the event:

BY KAPA187