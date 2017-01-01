Today’s Message: Finished with Fear

Today’s Scripture

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.”

(2 Timothy 1:7, NLT)

Finished with Fear

So many people today are living with less than God’s best because they’ve allowed fear to stop them from pursuing their dreams. We have to remember that fear is not from God. It’s a lie from the enemy to paralyze us and steal our power.

Today’s verse tells what God has given us: power, love and self-discipline or self-control. When you are confident in God’s promises, there’s nothing that can stop you. But when fear creeps in, you hesitate. You’re not as strong as you were before. Not only that, but it affects your love. Love prompts us to give, and when we are afraid, we tend to clench our fists and act selfishly. Fear also affects our self-discipline or self-control. It makes us panic and do things without thinking.

If you’ve allowed fear to steal from you in any area of life, today you can be free—you can be finished with fear. Conquering fear starts with a choice to believe God’s promises and then taking a step of faith to act on them. As you step out, God will be with you. He’ll give you power, love and self-discipline so that you can confidently move forward into the abundant life He has for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, I come to You today declaring that I am finished with fear. Thank You for giving me power, love and a sound mind. I choose to stand on Your promises. Fill me with Your peace and joy today as I move forward in victory with You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”