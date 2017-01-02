ZNS repairs damaged bridge in Chipata

THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) has fixed Lufazi Bridge which was
washed by heavy rain at Feni Sub-centre in Chipata District.
Luangeni Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu confirmed in Chipata
that the bridge was worked on by the ZNS after being washed
away.
He said the vehicles and the residents were using the bridge without
facing problems.
“I am very thankful to ZNS for working on Lufazi Bridge which was
washed away by the heavy current. Let me also commend my (his) wife
for releasing K8, 000 towards the purchase of fuel which ZNS used to
work on the bridge,” he said.
Mr Zulu said the lives were almost lost after heavy rains washed the bridge
was washed away by the rains.
He said ZNS started working on the bridge on Saturday and completed
the works on Sunday.