ZNS repairs damaged bridge in Chipata

THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) has fixed Lufazi Bridge which was

washed by heavy rain at Feni Sub-centre in Chipata District.

Luangeni Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu confirmed in Chipata

that the bridge was worked on by the ZNS after being washed

away.

He said the vehicles and the residents were using the bridge without

facing problems.

“I am very thankful to ZNS for working on Lufazi Bridge which was

washed away by the heavy current. Let me also commend my (his) wife

for releasing K8, 000 towards the purchase of fuel which ZNS used to

work on the bridge,” he said.

Mr Zulu said the lives were almost lost after heavy rains washed the bridge

He said ZNS started working on the bridge on Saturday and completed

the works on Sunday.