CSPR shocked with the maize scandal-Govt to Govt maize deal was a lie

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) is shocked with the
rampant corruption and theft in the Country.
CSPR Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma
said at a media briefing in Chipata that the revelations about the maize cash
gate scandal made by the Malawian Parliamentary Committees on Agriculture Irrigation and Water Development Committee as well as the Public Accounts Committee of the Malawian National Assembly is unfortunate.
He said the scenario have not only exposed corruption and theft in the maize deal
but has also made it known that the Government to Government maize
deal was a big lie and born out of malice and with intent to defraud
the Zambian Government of the taxes generated from the
sale and export of over 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia to
Malawi.
“CSPR has in the past few weeks been following the Parliamentary
debates in Malawi’s National Assembly where revelations that a Zambian
private company named Kaloswe Commuter and Carrier Services was
engaged as a middleman to facilitate the maize deal between ADMARC of
Malawi and the Zambia Cooperative Federation(ZCF) involving
K26.Billion which amount was paid up front to ZCF with a reported over
payment of K 9.5 billion which has angered several stakeholders in
Malawi including civil society groups,” he said.
Mr Nkhoma noted that the revealations have casued the Head of State
to appoint an independent commission of enquiry to
investigate the purchase of maize from Zambia to Malawi.
He said CSPR was happy that Malawian President Peter Mutharika whose
efforts in the fight against corruption could be seen by setting up an
independent commission of enquiry to investigate the maize Cash Gate
scandal between the Zambian and Malawian government.
Mr Nkhoma noted that the Civil Society movement in Eastern province was
ready to work with the civil society groups in Malawi over the matter if they
would need any help over the said maize deal.
He said the revelations made in the Malawian Parliament were shocking
s because Zambians were told that the maize deal was a government- Government
deal.
He said the revelations further exposes the ZCF over its delays to pay
farmers from whom the 100,000 tonnes of maize on claims that they have
not yet been paid by the Malawian Government when in fact not.
“CSPR questions the extent of involvement of the state in the Maize
deal and calls on the minister of Agriculture to give the official
position on this matter without further delays. This maize deal has
caused non repairable damage to the image of international community
on our country’s weak governance structures and confirms the existence
of rampant corruption in the Country,”he said.
Mr Nkhoma called on the Government to give an update on the missing
relief food maize in Eastern province meant for the people of Malambo
constituency which was allegedly sold to Malawi at the expense of the
poor and suffering people of Malambo Constituency.
He said it was regrettable that while President Edgar Lungu has been preaching
against corruption his government officials were on top of the heal
singing praises of how good corruption has made them rich over night.
Malawi needed maize so it’s up to them to source it in any way they want. If their officials cheated it’s a Malawian problem. NFU is a government agent and it can transact. We don’t expect the President to collect, deliver the maize to Malawi and collect the cheque. If someone at NFU played a fast one he’ll be flushed out in due course.
Commissions of Inquiry are not criminal investigation units.