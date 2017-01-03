CSPR shocked with the maize scandal-Govt to Govt maize deal was a lie

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) is shocked with the

rampant corruption and theft in the Country.

CSPR Advocacy and Communication Programme Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma

said at a media briefing in Chipata that the revelations about the maize cash

gate scandal made by the Malawian Parliamentary Committees on Agriculture Irrigation and Water Development Committee as well as the Public Accounts Committee of the Malawian National Assembly is unfortunate.

He said the scenario have not only exposed corruption and theft in the maize deal

but has also made it known that the Government to Government maize

deal was a big lie and born out of malice and with intent to defraud

the Zambian Government of the taxes generated from the

sale and export of over 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia to

Malawi.

“CSPR has in the past few weeks been following the Parliamentary

debates in Malawi’s National Assembly where revelations that a Zambian

private company named Kaloswe Commuter and Carrier Services was

engaged as a middleman to facilitate the maize deal between ADMARC of

Malawi and the Zambia Cooperative Federation(ZCF) involving

K26.Billion which amount was paid up front to ZCF with a reported over

payment of K 9.5 billion which has angered several stakeholders in

Malawi including civil society groups,” he said.

Mr Nkhoma noted that the revealations have casued the Head of State

to appoint an independent commission of enquiry to

investigate the purchase of maize from Zambia to Malawi.

He said CSPR was happy that Malawian President Peter Mutharika whose

efforts in the fight against corruption could be seen by setting up an

independent commission of enquiry to investigate the maize Cash Gate

scandal between the Zambian and Malawian government.

Mr Nkhoma noted that the Civil Society movement in Eastern province was

ready to work with the civil society groups in Malawi over the matter if they

would need any help over the said maize deal.

He said the revelations made in the Malawian Parliament were shocking

s because Zambians were told that the maize deal was a government- Government

deal.

He said the revelations further exposes the ZCF over its delays to pay

farmers from whom the 100,000 tonnes of maize on claims that they have

not yet been paid by the Malawian Government when in fact not.

“CSPR questions the extent of involvement of the state in the Maize

deal and calls on the minister of Agriculture to give the official

position on this matter without further delays. This maize deal has

caused non repairable damage to the image of international community

on our country’s weak governance structures and confirms the existence

of rampant corruption in the Country,”he said.

Mr Nkhoma called on the Government to give an update on the missing

relief food maize in Eastern province meant for the people of Malambo

constituency which was allegedly sold to Malawi at the expense of the

poor and suffering people of Malambo Constituency.

He said it was regrettable that while President Edgar Lungu has been preaching

against corruption his government officials were on top of the heal

singing praises of how good corruption has made them rich over night.