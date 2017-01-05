Charcoal Association formed in Choma

A Charcoal Association has been formed in Choma District in Southern
province and tasked to be engaged in legal production of the commodity
using sustainable methods.
The Association has been formed after a two day workshop organised by
the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Zambia National Farmers Union
(ZNFU) and the Forestry Department in Choma.
The Association which was the first in the district would be headed by
Mr Ackley Munga who was the chairperson and vice-chairperson being Ms
Stella Nguni.
FAO Forest and Farm Facility Facilitator Vincent Ziba said they
decided to organise the workshop so that the charcoal business could
become sustainable.
Mr Ziba said charcoal business was allowed in the country as long as
it was done legally and the workshop was organised for participants to
sensitise them on sustainable methods of the environment in charcoal
production.
“Charcoal business is allowed in the country but the problem is they
do it illegally,” he said.
Participants had been urged to participant in tree planting and on the
right procedures of cutting trees.
Speaking at the same Workshop Forestry Officer Ireen Chilundika urged
participants to follow the procedure in the production of charcoal
which would enable them to earn enough revenue from their business.
Ms Chilundika said the charcoal traders needed to follow the procedure
so that the business could be successful.
She urged the participants who were drawn from various charcoal groups
in Choma District to conserve the existing trees by using the
sustainable methods.
“We need to manage what is there so that we can save the resources for
the present and future generations,” Ms Chilundika said.
She urged the groups to share the information to members of the
community so that they know about sustainable charcoal production.
The participants were drawn from Mbabala, Sibanyanti, Masopo, Kabimba,
Mbole, Sikalongo, Tandabale, Hamubbwatu, and Chuulu.