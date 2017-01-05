Charcoal Association formed in Choma

A Charcoal Association has been formed in Choma District in Southern

province and tasked to be engaged in legal production of the commodity

using sustainable methods.

The Association has been formed after a two day workshop organised by

the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Zambia National Farmers Union

(ZNFU) and the Forestry Department in Choma.

The Association which was the first in the district would be headed by

Mr Ackley Munga who was the chairperson and vice-chairperson being Ms

Stella Nguni.

FAO Forest and Farm Facility Facilitator Vincent Ziba said they

decided to organise the workshop so that the charcoal business could

become sustainable.

Mr Ziba said charcoal business was allowed in the country as long as

it was done legally and the workshop was organised for participants to

sensitise them on sustainable methods of the environment in charcoal

production.

“Charcoal business is allowed in the country but the problem is they

do it illegally,” he said.

Participants had been urged to participant in tree planting and on the

right procedures of cutting trees.

Speaking at the same Workshop Forestry Officer Ireen Chilundika urged

participants to follow the procedure in the production of charcoal

which would enable them to earn enough revenue from their business.

Ms Chilundika said the charcoal traders needed to follow the procedure

so that the business could be successful.

She urged the participants who were drawn from various charcoal groups

in Choma District to conserve the existing trees by using the

sustainable methods.

“We need to manage what is there so that we can save the resources for

the present and future generations,” Ms Chilundika said.

She urged the groups to share the information to members of the

community so that they know about sustainable charcoal production.

The participants were drawn from Mbabala, Sibanyanti, Masopo, Kabimba,

Mbole, Sikalongo, Tandabale, Hamubbwatu, and Chuulu.