I am Constitutionally Eligible to Stand in 2021-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has declared that he constitutionally eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections.
And President Lungu has challenged individuals in the ruling PF who feel bigger than the party to leave.
Speaking when he arrived at South Downs airport in Kalulushi this afternoon, President Lungu announced that he had read the constitution and that he is eligible to stand in 2021.
Mr Lungu also said that he is fully aware of all that was happening in the party on the Copperbelt.
He challenged all those against this position to go to the Constitutional court and seek the interpretation.
“I am eligible to stand, if you want, go to Constitution Court and they will tell you I am eligible to stand in 2021 and God willing and if people allow I will stand,” declared President Lungu.
And President Lungu says he is well aware of the happenings in Luanshya and Chimwemwe townships of the Copperbelt.
He challenged all Individuals who feel they are more PF or bigger to leave the party and stand on their own.
“I know there are people on the Copperbelt who think they own the party because they were the first consecrates or recruits of the party it does not happen like that. I want to make this very clear that even in the scripture in the Bible, we learn that Jesus had 12 disciples but how many are we today if not for recruitment and growth. We welcome new members,” President Lungu said.
He added, ““I want to sound this very clearly, this man Bowman Lusambo came from MMD….But it does not matter what matters is what value are you bringing to the party. If it was not for partnering with MMD, we would have not gotten the 50 +1 to win elections.”
He noted that he governs with the will of the people and not individual ideas.
He noted that an individual alone cannot make a party.
“Umunwe umo tausala nda iyo (One finger cannot pick lice) Let us value the people who matter, people will determine who will take over me not an individual saying no nebo byabufi……. So if anyone thinks he his bigger his, better alebepafye, only when people say you are bigger and better….. I know what is going on and I am in charge,” President Lungu said.
Sorry HH. You have just been erased!
Keep forcing yourself on people and watch what happens. They say experience is the best teacher for a full.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely…
Oh please before 2021 there is work for you to do Mr. Lungu. Please provide direction to this nation instead of engaging in useless debates. Look at how dirty your country is. Provide leadership and ensure that the energies of the Zambian people are focused on productive activities.
Yes he is. Lungu emuntu tulefwaya bane.
I am sure HH will cry himself to sleep after reading this, with his supportive wife Mutinta joining in.
This headline is for honourable doctor ck
He is right actually.
Thanks
BB2014
Its suprising how people cry for HH when they are the ones being affected by EL visionless stay, Think about the country not HH, Where is the country going with EL, Hate HH but this will not bring Job, Medicines and food for the poor who can not even afford a bag of maize meal.
Wamuyaya! Less kumulu, panshi Lungi.
And for his next party trick, he will turn water in to wine. Power is sweeeeeeet!
Lungu to stand in 2021? This is good news. HH already defeated. Mutati wil stand as running mate.Bravo!
Edgar is a thief, Edgar is a thief, Edger is a thief. Him and Dora have been banned from entering Malawi
UYO ALLILA OWE CHIKONKO MWIKATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
And so it begins. He is just from an election, instead of focusing on fulfilling the promises he made, he has started preparing for the 2021 elections. What sort of leader is?
This is very good coming from the President. This issues has now been tabled. Now all those with issues with it, line up at the Constitutional Court. I certainly wont be in that queue.
I think we need to resolve this issue now, than in 2020 or 2021 when emotions and tempers will be high and sanity out of the window. Lets put this issue to be now in the constitution court
He has made the declaration, if the Concourt rules otherwise can he be impeached for not upholding the Constitution he swore to uphold?
Leave the stage while still hot.
Oh power,oh sweet power…look what you have done to this man called lungu,,,,before even delivering what he promised some 4months ago to the people of Zambia,he’s started already preparing for the next farming season..kkkkkkkk viva lungu