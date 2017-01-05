I am Constitutionally Eligible to Stand in 2021-President Lungu



President Edgar Lungu has declared that he constitutionally eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections.

And President Lungu has challenged individuals in the ruling PF who feel bigger than the party to leave.

Speaking when he arrived at South Downs airport in Kalulushi this afternoon, President Lungu announced that he had read the constitution and that he is eligible to stand in 2021.

Mr Lungu also said that he is fully aware of all that was happening in the party on the Copperbelt.

He challenged all those against this position to go to the Constitutional court and seek the interpretation.

“I am eligible to stand, if you want, go to Constitution Court and they will tell you I am eligible to stand in 2021 and God willing and if people allow I will stand,” declared President Lungu.

And President Lungu says he is well aware of the happenings in Luanshya and Chimwemwe townships of the Copperbelt.

He challenged all Individuals who feel they are more PF or bigger to leave the party and stand on their own.

“I know there are people on the Copperbelt who think they own the party because they were the first consecrates or recruits of the party it does not happen like that. I want to make this very clear that even in the scripture in the Bible, we learn that Jesus had 12 disciples but how many are we today if not for recruitment and growth. We welcome new members,” President Lungu said.

He added, ““I want to sound this very clearly, this man Bowman Lusambo came from MMD….But it does not matter what matters is what value are you bringing to the party. If it was not for partnering with MMD, we would have not gotten the 50 +1 to win elections.”

He noted that he governs with the will of the people and not individual ideas.

He noted that an individual alone cannot make a party.

“Umunwe umo tausala nda iyo (One finger cannot pick lice) Let us value the people who matter, people will determine who will take over me not an individual saying no nebo byabufi……. So if anyone thinks he his bigger his, better alebepafye, only when people say you are bigger and better….. I know what is going on and I am in charge,” President Lungu said.