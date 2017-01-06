The Arthur C Evans Show takes off in style

With a touch of glitz and glamour, Zambezi Magic Channel has officially launched its hosting of the Arthur C Evans Show, a Zimbabwean magazine show now appearing on the channel for the continental audience. The launch event took place in Bulawayo at the Mpala Events and Conference Centre in the build up to Christmas featuring song and dance and a series of endorsements of the show which gives additional Zimbabwean content to a channel designed to focus on film and television material produced in Southern Africa. Speaking at the event Multichoice Zimbabwe Publicity and Public Relations Magazine Liz Dziva was enthusiastic about the reaction to the show since it started a 13 week run on Zambezi Magic in November 2016.

She said that Zambezi Magic was launched to provide a meaningful platform for content for Southern Africa including Zimbabwe and had already how cased a selected of leading film and television production from Local producers. The Inclusion of the Arthur C Evans Show had added a new dimensions, giving exposure to a range of Zimbabwean people who were guests on the show during its run’’. We are excited about this show and about the great things it is doing for Zimbabwe on African television scene and we hope this will be the first of many series to be aired on Zambezi Magic’’ she said.

The show which started broadcasting on November 5 2016, is hosted by the prominent and multi-talented Zimbabwean presenter and MC, Arthur C Evans. Its opening season of the 13 episode slots at 18:30 every Saturday and repeats DAILY .The show profiles Zimbabwean and African trendsetters, visionaries, trailblazers, pioneers and people who have the odds to get to the top. Guests appearing on the show include, Oliver Mtukudzi, Ammara Brown, Tonderai Katsande, Cal_Vin, Munya Chidzonga, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, ASAPH, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Thato Molamu, Otis Frazer, Maps Maponyane and many others.

Zambezi Magic is a channel that would like to focus on content from Zimbabwe and the introduction of shows like this reinforce its mission to do so said Liz Dziva.

Pictures from the event :