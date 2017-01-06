K30.8 million released to finance war against army worms

The Ministry of Finance has released K30.8 million to assist in the fight against army worms and help restore the smooth progress of the current agriculture season.

Media and Public Relations Officer Chileshe Kandeta said part of the K24.8 million has been channeled through the Ministry of Agriculture and K6 million through the Disaster Mitigation & Management Unit (DMMU) in the Office of the Vice President.

Commenting on the crisis that has ravaged many parts of the country, Finance Minister Felix Mutati has said, “army worms are a threat to economic diversification because they are adversely affecting agriculture development which is at the core of the initiative.”

“We will crash the army worms and their cohorts with ferocious intensity to ensure that the country remains on course with agriculture and food security programs,” charged the Minister.

Mr. Mutati is also scheduled to visit Kafue tomorrow Saturday to assess the extent of the problem in the district.

The Minister will also take time to inspect the site for a new toll gate in Shimabala area.

On Thursday , President Edgar Lungu was in Kitwe and reaffirmed governments support to areas affected by army worms and stock borers.