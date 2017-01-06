President Lungu off to Ghana

President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Accra, Ghana to attend the inauguration ceremony of Nana Akufo Addo as President of Ghana.
President elect Akufo Addo, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Kuffour’s regime, will be sworn in as Ghana’s seventh Head of State at the Black Stars Stadium, formerly Independence Square, in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on Saturday, January 7, 2017.
According to local media reports, over 6,000 guests have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.
ZANIS reports that Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Timothy Walamba, confirmed that President Lungu will be among several Heads of State and governments who will attend the inauguration ceremony.
Mr Walamba said President Lungu is expected to later hold bilateral talks with his newly-sworn in Ghanaian counterpart, Akufo Addo, in order to explore and enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries.
He pointed out that Ghana’s founding President, Kwame Nkhrumah, played a pivotal role in the liberation of African countries such as Zambia, Kenya, Malawi and Tanzania.
Mr Walamba said the political history and connection between the two countries has transcended into religious affairs as both countries prayed for peaceful elections which were a success.
He described Ghana as the most peaceful country in West Africa with an admirable record of peaceful transition to power.
He urged African leaders to desist from changing goal posts after electoral defeats or expiration of their mandates and emulate outgoing President, John Mahama.
Mr Walamba said Zambia can learn a lot from Ghana’s advanced educational system in order to advance national development and attainment of the Vision 2030.
The High Commissioner said President Lungu will be expected to officiate at a dinner hosted for him by the High Commission and later engage Zambians resident in Ghana and surrounding areas.
President Addo will take over from incumbent President Maham whom he defeated in a closely contested election on December 6, 2016.
Mr Addo polled 54 per cent of the votes cast while the incumbent, Mr Mahama, polled 44 percent.
Mr Addo becomes the first opposition leader to unseat a sitting Ghanaian President through the ballot.
