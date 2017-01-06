LifestylePhoto Gallery President and Vice President Visits to Army Worms affected areas in Pictures January 6, 2017 2 159 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet ,Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina being welcomed by Senior Chieftaniss Nkomeshya Mukamabo ll at her palace this was during the tour of fields affected with Army worms in Chongwe District Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina being welcomed by Senior Chieftaniss Nkomeshya Mukamabo ll at her palace this was during the tour of fields affected with Army worms in Chongwe District Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina flanked by Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe (r) during the tour of fields affected with Army worms in Chongwe District Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina flanked by Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe (r) during the tour of fields affected with Army worms in Chongwe District Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina flanked by Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe (r) being explained by Headman Gibson siti (l) during the tour of fields affected with Army worms in Chongwe District President Lungu greets pilots on arrival at South Downs Airport in Kalulushi for a tour of Copperbelt on Thursday, January 5,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu greets pilots on arrival at South Downs Airport in Kalulushi for a tour of Copperbelt on Thursday, January 5,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu flashes the PF symbol at Chipata Compound Clinic where the First Family presented New Year gifts to Babies in Lusaka on January 1,2017 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu on arrival in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu addresses Kanfinsa residents after inspecting the maize fields affected by army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu greets PF supporters on arrival in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016 -Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu checking on army worm during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu checking on army worm during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu inspects one of the maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA President Lungu with kanfinsa resident Mandalena Yongoma during a tour of maize fields affected by the army worms in Kanfinsa area in Kitwe on Thursday, January 5,2016-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA Loading...
So it takes an entire entourage to go and look at army worms without any solid solutions. This government is a joke. Lusaka times is even more of a joke by being bought by pf. Every news article is lungu this lungu that. You have lost the plot. Being partisan in journalism is the worst thing ever. You cannot cheat the masses. You are scared to announce best blogger because I won and am anti pf. Soon this website will.close
But BB 2014 has been anti pf. Don’t politicise everything.