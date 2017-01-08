Chambeshi warns Zambia Under-20 against complacency

Zambia Under-20 coach Beston Chambeshi has warned his charges to shrug-off the hangover of December’s Cosafa U20 Cup triumph.

Zambia have returned to camp in Lusaka to prepare for the country’s hosting of the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations from February 26 to March 12.

The hosting of the continental junior football tournament will come two months after Zambia lifted the Cosafa Under-20 Cup title following a 2-1 win over hosts South Africa.

“The door is still open. You know we are dealing with the Under 20’s, it is a youth team, so some may think winning the Cosafa is the end of the World,” Chambeshi said.

“But we are looking at them and see how they perform but the door is still open and we may bring in two or three players.”

Meanwhile, three overseas based players are due to join the team this week.

Midfielder Ngosa Sunzu of Israeli club Hapoel Ra’anana including Emmanuel Banda and Mwila Numba who are based on Portugal and Spain respectively are the overseas call ups on Chambeshi plans for the Under-20 AFCON.