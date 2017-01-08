Chingola Council Commended fro removing vendors from the CBD

CHINGOLA Municipal Council (CMC) has been commended for its decision to remove vendors and traders from the Central Business District (CBD).

But Patriotic Front (PF) district chairperson Samuel Bwembya said it was important for the issue to be handled with caution adding that some opposition political parties were already capitilizing on the move taken by the local authority.

But Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said the move by the local authority was progressive as it was Government’s desire to see cleanliness restored in the country.

Mr Lusambo was speaking when he paid a courtesy on Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo on Friday.

He called on the local authority, party officials and law makers to work together as their common goal was developing the country.

“The best we can do is keep our towns clean and give our people conducive areas to trade from. If you have any shelter within town that you are not using you can bring the traders to trade from there. Because the information I received is that you are pushing them far from town,” he said.

Meanwhile Mr Tembo said the operation was a success though the local authority had initially faced some resistance but residents were slowly appreciating the move.

He said the council had engaged the vendors that did not have places to trade from to seek dialogue but only two attended.

Mr Tembo said the local authority had conducted an inventory of markets in the district with a number having space to accomodate the vendors.

And Chingola District Commissioner Mary Chibesa said residents appreciated the efforts of the local authority and called on them not allow the vendors back on the streets.

She added that the district would soon become an example for other towns to emulate.

Last week the Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers of Zambia (AVTMZ) President Fredrick Tembo called on CMC to reverse its decision.

Mr Tembo said his association was not supporting illegality but the trend had been allowed the authorities.

Chingola Municipal Council issued a directive on December, 15, 2016 to all street vendors to stop trading from the streets and return back to the market place which is legalized place for marketeers.