Davies Mwila is not going anywhere, he is staying with me-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has dismissed reports that Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila will be dismissed from his party position. President Lungu said that he will not dismiss the Secretary General because he is happy with the way he is reorganizing and instilling discipline in the ruling party.

“Davies Mwila is not going anywhere. He is staying with me. I like the way he is working. We need to have discipline in the party” said Lungu.

President Lungu reiterated that PF members who stood against and supported other candidates and political parties have been pardon. He explained that the general amnesty given to erring PF members does not entail that they will revert to their previous positions of authority but will instead remain ordinary party members.

Meanwhile, the President has reiterated his earlier statement that he is not imposing himself on the ruling Patriotic Front in his Presidential bid for the 2021 general elections .

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said the PF constitution and amended republican constitution allow him to stand and seek a further fresh mandate.

Speaking in an interview before departure from Accra, Ghana for Lusaka, President Lungu rubbished assertions that he is not eligible to stand and seek re-election as republican president .

The Head of State also disagreed with people who think that it was too early for him to announce his candidature for the 2021 general elections.

“Those with the misconception that the law doesn’t allow me stand in 2021 should put that to rest because the law, both in the party and republican constitution allows me”

He urged people to stop paying attention to political comedians and instead rally behind his government as it works round the clock to improve the welfare of Zambians.

President Lungu said the declaration of his candidature is meant to give direction to where he wants to steer the ruling patriotic party.

“We are supposed to point direction to which you want to steer your political party. So am giving direction to my party that come 2021, I am available,” he said.

The President added that “Those with the misconception that the law doesn’t allow me stand in 2021 should put that to rest because the law, both in the party and republican constitution allows me”.

Mr Lungu wondered why people are so concerned about PF when a named opposition political party has refused to go for a convention to choose new leadership.

President Lungu who is also PF Party President said the PF will hold a convention and members will be allowed to contest for any position including challenging him for the party presidency.

He explained that his presidential bid will in no way destruct anyone from performing their tasks of developing the country.

The President has since arrived in the country and met at the Airport by the Vice President Ms Inonge Wina and other senior Government officials.