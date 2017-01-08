Davis Mwila is telling President Edgar Lungu lies that I am undermining his authority-Mwenya Musenge

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila is my worst enemy in PF because he is always backbiting and telling President Edgar Lungu lies that I am undermining his authority when in actual fact my loyalty has always been to President Lungu,’ PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Mwenya Musenge has said.

Efforts to get Mr Mwila for a reaction proved futile as his phone went unanswered despite several attempts to get him.

Mr Musenge said Mwila has always been his worst enemy in PF dating back from 2009 and 2010 when they ganged up with former Secretary General Wynter Kabimba to fight him, but he was vindicated when Mr Kabimba was fired and almost every PF member celebrated.

The losing Chimwemwe PF parliamentary candidate was reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s statement that he was eligible to stand as Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate in the 2021 elections and that those who were not happy with his leadership in PF should pack up and go.

Addressing PF cadres at Kalulushi South Down Airport on Thursday, President Lungu said he was aware that some people in Luanshya and Chimwemwe in Kitwe were holding dark corner meetings to undermine his authority, but warned them that they would not succeed in their mission.

But in response, Mr Musenge accused the PF Secretary General of being behind the spreading of falsehoods that he was holding meetings to undermine President Lungu’s authority.

He said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that he did not understand why Mr Mwila has always hated him so much to the extent of telling lies to the President that the former Chimwemwe MP was undermining his authority. “Without going round circles, Davies Mwila, the PF Secretary General is my worst enemy in PF he has always been telling lies about me. He started in 2009 and 2010 when they ganged up with Wynter Kabimba to expel me from the party when I said Kabimba was not the right Secretary General.

“Even now, Mwila is behind these falsehoods been spread against me. Nshaishiba ifyo uyu Muntgu ampatila ine(I don’t know why this person hates me) He is also not a good Secretary General and he should also be removed in the interest of the party or else, we will have problems as a party,” Mr Musenge said.

He said the issue of him holding clandestine meetings in Chimwemwe constituency or at his chillers club were falsehoods which should be dismissed with the contempt they deserved.

“At no time have I ever held a clandestine meeting in Chimwemwe constituency or Chillers club. What i know is to sit here at the club and drink beer, but it is sad that people want to spread falsehoods that am holding clandestine meetings,” he said.

And commenting on President Lungu’s eligibility to stand in 2021, Mr Musenge said the President was a lawyer who had understood the constitution better and so if he was elibgible, it was important that PF members supported him to serve his last term.