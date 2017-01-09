Anthony Mukwita publishes book about President Lungu’s journey to State House.



Zambia’s Deputy Ambassador to Sweden Anthony Mukwita has published a book about President Edgar Lungu’s journey to becoming Head of State.

The book titled ‘Against all Odds’ goes on sale on Amazon and ‘Barnes & Noble.’

Mr Mukwita said his chronicles of President Lungu’s journey to State House commenced in 2014 and only received Presidential consent in 2016.

He said he is happy the project is now a reality.

Mr Mukwita said the Edgar Lungu book ‘goes live on Amazon no later than Friday this week, give or take a few days,’ and ‘the buzz from analysts and critics alike is that President Lungu’s ‘Against all Odds’ book is potentially set to be an ‘African bestseller,’ buoyed largely by the fact that he is a living and serving President of Africa’s second largest copper producer.’

Mr Mukwita said it ‘will take between 30 to 45 days for online book resellers globally to upload the book on their systems’ from this week in order for readers in Zambia, Africa and beyond to access through the more affordable copies but it will nevertheless come alive on Amazon before that.

‘Apart from Amazon, President Lungu will be available on Barnes & Noble, including Ingram and to other distribution outlets of high repute in a few days. This means within a month, you can walk into any international airport and book-store, go to the African section and find Edgar Chagwa Lungu looking right back in your face for the first time in Zambia’s history of literature,” said Mr Mukwita.

Published by Partridge Africa, which has a working relationship with Penguin Random House of South Africa, the 200-page potential ‘master-piece’ is in a nut-shell a turbulent and nail-biting, adrenaline raising journey of President Lungu that shattered all conventional political barriers and myths to become the most powerful man in Zambia in 2015 and 2016.

President Lungu chronicles will also be available in more than 70,000 libraries around the world and Mr Mukwita, ‘humbly hopes it will add value to the ‘body of knowledge of Zambian politics, African democracy and traits of true leadership through the prism of Edgar Lungu in more one ways than one…including Zambia as nation of peace and Zambian people’.

This is the first time a living Zambian President is being chronicled by an equally first time author.