KCM employees in Chililabombwe want the lowest paid worker to get $ 900.00

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) employees in Chililabombwe want the lowest paid worker to get US$900 (about K9,000).

Speaking on behalf of his fellow employees when he KCM workers want K9,000 minimum wagemet Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo in Chililabombwe on Friday, Brian Chilekwa said workers wanted the company to implement wage pledges allegedly made by Vedanta Resources when they were bidding for Lubambe Mine.

“When they were bidding for Lubambe Mine, they were asked how they were going to maintain the workforce since they were struggling to maintain workers at KCM but they said they could easily manage workers at both mines and that the lowest paid KCM worker got US$900. So we want to see that US$900 in the account of the lowest paid worker,” Mr Chilekwa said.

He said workers were tired of being misrepresented by the unions and wanted him and three others to represent them.

Mr Chilekwa said KCM employees had endured a lot of hardships because they had not received any salary increment in the last five years.

He said workers also want management at the mining firm to reintroduce conditions such as educational loans, observation of Sunday as the seventh-day bonus, notches for deserving employees and leave commutation.

He said workers also want shifts to last for eight and not 10 hours as is currently the case.

Mr Chilekwa also appealed to Government to step in and protect the workers that took part in the three-day work stoppage from being fired from employment.

Meanwhile, Chililabombwe member of Parliament (MP) Richard Musukwa has said KCM must provide an enabling environment for its employees by giving them all the tools required to work productively.

He said the conditions of service at the mining giant must be enhanced to match the prevailing economic situation.

And Mr Lusambo said Government was taking the issues at KCM seriously.