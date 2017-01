George Lwandamina faces his biggest test to date as Young Africans coach on Tuesday when he takes on arch-foes Simba.

Lwandamina faces Simba just three days after Young Africans were beaten 4-0 by another Dar-es-Salaam rival Azam in their final group game of the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

The defeat was the ex-Zesco United and Zambia coach’s first competitive loss from six games since joining the Tanzanian champions in December.

Azam will play Jang’ombe Boys in the other semifinal.