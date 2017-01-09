North joins in backing President Lungu ‘s candidature in 2021

The PF leadership in Northern Province has joined n endorsing the candidature of President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 presidential elections.

Speaking during a media briefing held in Kasama today, PF vice Provincial chairman Peter Mwansa said the ruling party in the region sees no need to change its presidential candidate in 2021 as President Lungu is a tested and credible leader.

There is no need to change our presidential candidate in 2021 as President Lungu is a tested and credible leader, he said.

Mr. Mwansa said President Lungu is a humble leader with the heart of serving all Zambians hence he deserves to rule the country beyond 2021.

He observed that the Head of State is a God fearing person who is ruling the nation on Christian principles and values .

As such he must be supported by all well meaning Zambians, he said.

Mr. Mwansa said the PF in Northern Province will remain resolute over its support towards President Lungu’s candidature in 2021 regardless of the opposing views from other party structures.

Meanwhile, Kasama District PF Chairman Kalanga Bwalya says the party in the district is in full support of the decision by their top leadership to support President Lungu’s candidature in 2021 general elections.

Mr. Bwalya has since advised other party members not to listen to some selfish individuals who may be opposing the matter in the background.

He has called on all genuine PF members to rally behind President Lungu and his leadership in order to foster unity in the ruling party.