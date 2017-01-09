PF’s Disciplinary Committee Meeting to decide Kambwili’s fate this Friday-Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has said that a Disciplinary Committee Meeting has been convened and will meet this Friday to discuss Roan Parliamentarian, Chishimba Kambwili’s gross misconduct case after Dr. Kambwili’s submission of an exculpatory letter to his office last Friday after following the 7 day ultimatum.

Mr. Mwila said that the cases lined up to be deliberated on are Dr. Kambwili’s Witchcraft allegations against Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda whom he also accused of submitting a file to President Edgar Lungu which led to his dismissal as Minister of Information.

Mr. Mwila said that the two have since been asked to come with witnesses for the disciplinary hearing. Mr Mwila was speaking to the media at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka shortly after the arrival of President LUNGU from Ghana.

A week ago Mr. Mwila gave Dr. Kambwili seven days ultimatum to exculpate himself over alleged gross misconduct.

Yesterday Dr Kambwili confirmed that he had responded to the disciplinary charges levelled against him by the ruling party. Dr Kambwili was a week ago slapped with charges related to alleged gross misconduct and was given seven days in which to explain why the ruling party should not take action against him.