PF’s Disciplinary Committee Meeting to decide Kambwili’s fate this Friday-Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has said that a Disciplinary Committee Meeting has been convened and will meet this Friday to discuss Roan Parliamentarian, Chishimba Kambwili’s gross misconduct case after Dr. Kambwili’s submission of an exculpatory letter to his office last Friday after following the 7 day ultimatum.
Mr. Mwila said that the cases lined up to be deliberated on are Dr. Kambwili’s Witchcraft allegations against Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda whom he also accused of submitting a file to President Edgar Lungu which led to his dismissal as Minister of Information.
Mr. Mwila said that the two have since been asked to come with witnesses for the disciplinary hearing. Mr Mwila was speaking to the media at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka shortly after the arrival of President LUNGU from Ghana.
A week ago Mr. Mwila gave Dr. Kambwili seven days ultimatum to exculpate himself over alleged gross misconduct.
Yesterday Dr Kambwili confirmed that he had responded to the disciplinary charges levelled against him by the ruling party. Dr Kambwili was a week ago slapped with charges related to alleged gross misconduct and was given seven days in which to explain why the ruling party should not take action against him.
WE all know , whats coming especially after this sad excuse of a man has been given the thumbs up by EL – shame
You’ll have a Tsunami to deal with once you get rid of him. Kambwili spends all his weekends on the CopperBelt, and when he speaks, he speaks the mind of an ordinary cadre. Ask yourselves why PF lost the ward by election in Kitwe………..ordinary cadres are not happy with the way ECL is favoring MMD over PF members who sacrificed a lot for the party. Mutamfyeni bwangu tumukonke.
This is good for PF as a democratic party.
There is need for procedures of discipline in any party.
Not the way some parties do it. The moment someone seems to suggest that ‘bane’, a decade has past with one man. And 6 elections have past without intra-party elections, he is in trouble.
No committee sits to look at his case or indeed any chance give to exculpate himself. On man, the perpetual loser himself, expels him/her.
The next day you just hear Canisius Banda complaining ‘i have done a lot for the party, I put in everything, I stood for that man (the losing candidate)…’
This is why Maureen Mwanawasa and Mutale Nalumango are now quiet, or at least they have reduced their volume.
They have less confidence in the outstandingly long-serving candidate than they…
They have less confidence in the outstandingly long-serving candidate than they had in 2015.
Peace for Zambia
I disagree.
To me its insignificant for a party and the current regime to want to discipline someone for calling another person a witch.
Why didn’t the victim sue Kambwili. The Party should not be involved or have concerned itself in trivial of matters of that magnitude.
The party has a lot of Criminal maters that should be focusing on, not these civil matters. Is it really an offence to be called a witch and warranting disciplinary from a party?
They are merely pushing Kambwili for showing ambitions to challenge Lungu. It is for the same reason they wont have Sampa. Makes the job easier to field EL in 2021
What an insult to Kambwili. I wish it was Edgar vs Kambwili summoned, case is 2021 bid, not witcraft.
What if Nathan died before Friday (God forbid). Who will bewitch him?
@ 1.4 Mushota,
I disagree,
You will be a wrong parent not to involve yourself when you children have axed each other, just because you believe the police are there to deal with such matters.
Someone needs to teach Mwila admin skills. He shows partiality where he is supposed to be neutral. Send him for a two month course in administration.
But what about the ACC file, why has it gone mute?
What positive outcome can come from Corrupt P.F Kawalala’s??
Just continue stealing, the Zambians gave you a mandate to steal, & perpetuate their poverty last August!
@whisper
That’s my concern also why Acc has become silent,
Anyway ba Davies discipline him we see how it ll go..
SG, for party unity please don’t confirm full details of the disciplinary hearing. Just say one is aggrieved by the words uttered by the other. It is recommended in administration to handle it that way.
Wise people like you @admin expert ar playing the game from outside….Davies is an amateur and am sure kambwili was already sorted out on Friday it will be a day of his final dismissal because he’s a threat to lungu’s plans to stand in the next General election.
This is interesting. Dr kambwili at some point was senior to Davies Mwila when both were employees of Nchanga mine. This time around despite all that the Dr has done for the party, and the position that he held, have come to nothing. This week he is appearing before his juniours., Davies Mwila and the Luanshya mayor Nathan. Go traditional Dr .. and send lightening to both. Bonse baice sana ukulakufulunganya we mukalamba. Nomba imilandu ya ACC ati shani story kanshi? Dr nauba solva? If you are clean which is what you are sue them kanshi to clean your name.