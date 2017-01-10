Lamba Chiefs extols Lusambo for his approach to development

15 Chiefs from Lamba Land have commended Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo for his efforts in developing the province.

Speaking on behalf of other Chiefs, Senior Chief Chiwala of Masaiti said the traditional leaders have been impressed by Mr Lusambo’s determination to develop the province since he was appointed.

Senior Chief Chiwala said the Chiefs are happy that Mr Lusambo has introduced a more consultative approach to addressing the developmental challenges faced by people on the Copperbelt.

He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for appointing Mr Lusambo to serve as Minister in charge of the Copperbelt Province.

Senior Chief Chiwala said when he delivered his remarks on behalf of the Chiefs during the Copperbelt Consultative Indaba held at Levy Mwanawasa stadium conference room.

He said the traditional leaders in Lamba Land are happy that for the first time since Independence, Lamba Land now has a Minister who hails from the area.

“We are so happy that for the first time since our Independence, we now have a true soil of the soil representing us on the Copperbelt and we have been encouraged by the Minister’s approach to development,” Senior Chief Chiwala said.

He said the one-day Consultative indaba called by Mr Lusambo goes to demonstrate that the provincial Minister values consultations in his work.

Senior Chief Chiwala assured Mr Lusambo that the traditional leaders in the province is firmly behind the government of President Lungu as he seeks to develop the country.