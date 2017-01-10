Livingstone is the most expensive city in Zambia

SOUTHERN Province Minister Edify Hamukale has described Livingstone as the most expensive city in Zambia and urged the business community to price goods and services reasonably.

And Mr Hamukale says the cost of burying beloved ones in the tourist capital is too high.

Opening the high court session yesterday, Dr Hamukale said Livingstone had become famous for being expensive in everything.

“It’s crazy to find a hotel room going for K5,000 for one night, and dinning is also expensive. How can people come here for tourism?” he said.

“To die in Livingstone, one needs K25,000 to buy a burial site to bury a beloved one. This is too expensive for an average Zambian.”

Dr Hamukale said when one lost a family member, they had so much to worry about such as a coffin, food for mourners and where to bury the dead.

He urged the Livingstone City Council to address the issue and engage chiefs for cheaper land where the dead could be buried.

And Dr Hamukale says there is rampant cattle theft in Southern Province.

He said the province was the major producer of cattle, goat and sheep, feeding the entire country and also meeting the export market.

Dr Hamukale said farmers were willing to produce enough beef for the nation, but that the development was being hampered by increased cattle rustling.

He also bemoaned the high level of poaching in the province which in some cases was being championed by headmen.

Meanwhile, Dr Hamakale says Government is planning to recruit more magistrates and support staff to reduce the backlog of cases in courts.

Earlier, High Court judge Derrick Mulenga urged Government to quickly rehabilitate some courts and build more in the province.

Mr Justice Mulenga also bemoaned the lack of transport to ferry suspects to court, which he said was negatively affecting the delivery of justice.