President Lungu meets Millers over Escalating Mealie Meal Prices

President Edgar Lungu today held a fruitful meeting with the leadership of the Millers Association of Zambia on the escalating mealie meal prices.
The President was accompanied to the meeting by Finance Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, Agriculture Minister Hon. Dora Siliya, Commerce and Trade Minister Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Mr Julius Shawa, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Mr Chola Kafwabulula and Senior State House Aides, while the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ)was led by its Chairperson Mr Andrew Chintala.
Accordint to the statement released to the media today by State House Press Aide Amos Chanda, the two parties exchanged an open and frank conversation over the price of the staple commodity and the President emphasised that the Government and millers were partners hence should always work together to ensure that the interest of the people especially the poor were protected.
The President has directed the Minister of Agriculture to hold another followup meeting with the Millers and Grain Traders Association tomorrow to work out final details on how Government and relevant market players will work to ensure that market fundamentals were not manipulated to exploit consumers.
Meanwhile, the maize export ban will remain in force until further notice.
What fruitful meeting? It will only be deemed fruitful if something happens to the price of Mealie meal goes down.
In all honest, I have never understood why zambians rely on Meali meal.
try Potatoes, Rice, Spaghetti, and you will have a longer life , like people living in the west.
Mealie Meal and Nshima is for Poor people. People who eat that here are laughed at, and certainly its not served in any restaurant be it an African one. Yuk
And we think we have a president?
What about Malawi, is the deal suspended
Chapona just doesn’t seem to appreciate the systemic nature of business and how it interacts with the overall economy. He wants to sort out issues in Siloses and not looking at how the each affect each other eg. Diesel is the fundamental in production & distribution and unlike petrol has only dropped by 68 ngwee..cost of borrowing is high 35-40% Toll fees etc.
African leaders are a joke but even more so the people that elect them. New Ghana President didn’t even bother to write his own speech. He plagiarized Clinton and Bush’s previous speeches.
Triumph of Trumpism.
The is not the millers address the escalating operation cost, and tell ZESCO no loadsheding
I hope Zambia will lodge a complain to Zimbabwe over the disGrace Marufu Mugabe’s recent swap of a debt to China for 35 young elephants, eight lions, 12 hyenas and a giraffe. These animals are migratory, they belong not only to Zimbabwe but to all its neighbours. Now, how could this disgraceful gold digger swap these regional animals for a debt owned to China. And you know what,this debt was incurred in 1998 when Zimbabwe sent troops and bought equipment from China to help President Laurent Kabila in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). And Marufu’s sister is by the way Joseph Kabila’s wife, just how shameless could these daughter of Monomutapa Changamire Dombo be!
Very shameful. More details please.
Miller cartels brought KK down. If need be let’s nationslize the milling industry or let foreigners run the industry. We’ve seen how Dangote has brought sanity in the cement industry. Before Dangote came on the scene, cement had reached k105/bag. Now the same companies are selling cheaper than Dangote.
@ Mushota, And you wonder why you were voted as the most irritating blogger! Your above comment is disgusting.