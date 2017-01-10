President Lungu meets Millers over Escalating Mealie Meal Prices

President Edgar Lungu today held a fruitful meeting with the leadership of the Millers Association of Zambia on the escalating mealie meal prices.

The President was accompanied to the meeting by Finance Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, Agriculture Minister Hon. Dora Siliya, Commerce and Trade Minister Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Mr Julius Shawa, Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Mr Chola Kafwabulula and Senior State House Aides, while the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ)was led by its Chairperson Mr Andrew Chintala.

Accordint to the statement released to the media today by State House Press Aide Amos Chanda, the two parties exchanged an open and frank conversation over the price of the staple commodity and the President emphasised that the Government and millers were partners hence should always work together to ensure that the interest of the people especially the poor were protected.

The President has directed the Minister of Agriculture to hold another followup meeting with the Millers and Grain Traders Association tomorrow to work out final details on how Government and relevant market players will work to ensure that market fundamentals were not manipulated to exploit consumers.

Meanwhile, the maize export ban will remain in force until further notice.