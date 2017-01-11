2000 litres of chemicals to fight armyworms recieved in Eastern

THE Ministry of Agriculture in Eastern Province has received 2,000
litres of chemicals to fight Armyworms and Stalk borers.
The chemicals were procured by the Disaster Management and Mitigation
Unit(DMMU).
DMMU Provincial Coordinator Igribet Bondo confirmed that
the chemicals arrived in Chipata on Sunday and would be used in all
the affected districts.
Mr Bondo said that this now brings the total litres of chemicals
delivered to Eastern Province to 3,780 litres.
He revealed that reports of crop fields being attacked by pests that
include armyworms and stalk borer have increased.
He noted that this was because of awareness messages being disseminated
to farmers who were now quick to spot the pests in their fields.
Only 2000 Litres? What a JOKE!!
They should have organized at least 100 Spray Aeroplanes from RSA by now attacking all infested areas, left right & centre.
PF Govt are clowns with a grasshopper mentality. They are good at Maize marketing but NOT maize cultivation.