2000 litres of chemicals to fight armyworms recieved in Eastern

THE Ministry of Agriculture in Eastern Province has received 2,000

litres of chemicals to fight Armyworms and Stalk borers.

The chemicals were procured by the Disaster Management and Mitigation

Unit(DMMU).

DMMU Provincial Coordinator Igribet Bondo confirmed that

the chemicals arrived in Chipata on Sunday and would be used in all

the affected districts.

Mr Bondo said that this now brings the total litres of chemicals

delivered to Eastern Province to 3,780 litres.

He revealed that reports of crop fields being attacked by pests that

include armyworms and stalk borer have increased.

He noted that this was because of awareness messages being disseminated

to farmers who were now quick to spot the pests in their fields.