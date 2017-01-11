Calm returns to Luanshya after miners resume work



Calm has returned to the mining town of Luanshya following the decision by miners to call off the work stoppage.

The town was the scene of demonstrations by angry miners at the Chinese run Luanshya Copper Mines were pressing for higher pay.

Production was paralysed as around 500 miners refused to enter the mine plant area.

The situation prompted Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo to tour the mine on Tuesday and hold meetings with mine management.

Mr Lusambo who later addressed the miners said government does not take pleasure in seeing workers protesting.

He directed that management lifts the suspensions slapped on some miners who took part in yesterday’s work stoppage and those who made media statements on the matter.

The suspensions have since been lifted and officials from the Mine Workers Union of Zambia and NUMAW confirmed that the workers have called off the work stoppage to pave way for negotiations.

Mr Lusambo told the workers that he will personally ensure that the negotiations for a new collective agreement is concluded in good time.

“I am happy to announce that the situation has now normalised and the mine is back in production. In the meetings, I reiterated President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s desire for industrial harmony. I told the investors that the PF government doesn’t take pleasure in seeing workers demonstrating,” Mr Lusambo told Journalists after the meeting.

He added, “The strike is disturbing. I was Meeting with management to get their side of the story.”

The Copperbelt Minister was accompanied to the meeting by Luanshya Acting District Commissioner Kasemuka Mwalo and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda.