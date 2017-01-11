Chipata couple arrested for selling dog meat

A THIRTY-NINE year old woman of Munga Township in Chipata together with her husband has been nabbed for allegedly selling dog meat to the public.

Ruth Mwanza was found selling boiled pieces of suspected dog meat to the public in the same area.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya said that the suspect was on friday detained together with her husband Charles Mwanza,33 who supplied her the meat.

Mr Chilufya said the Veterinary Department analysed and confirmed that it was dog meat which is unfit for human consumption.

He said the couple were in Police custody waiting to appear in court today charged with Offence of Nuissance C/S.171 CAP 87.