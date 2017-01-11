Chipata couple arrested for selling dog meat

A THIRTY-NINE year old woman of Munga Township in Chipata together with her husband has been nabbed for allegedly selling dog meat to the public.
Ruth Mwanza was found selling boiled pieces of suspected dog meat to the public in the same area.
Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya said that the suspect was on friday detained together with her husband Charles Mwanza,33 who supplied her the meat.
Mr Chilufya said the Veterinary Department analysed and confirmed that it was dog meat which is unfit for human consumption.
He said the couple were in Police custody waiting to appear in court today charged with Offence of Nuissance C/S.171 CAP 87.
How can dog meat be unfit for human consumption when people like the Chinese consume it. Chinese are not humans?
We don’t breed popiz in this country for meat consumption and it is unregulated, that’s they are saying unfit for human consumption, business wise this country could earn alot of dollars supplying them popiz to china, i think the odd couple husband 33,wife 39, are just going through dununa revelations, they have to make ends meet.
You mean there is a machine that can detect dog meat? And whats the meaning of dog meat not fit for human consumption? Is it that dogs are not edible or that this particular dog meat was diseased?
Selling dog meat is public nuisance like kutundila munjila….k10 fine!!
Chines are human and they eat dog meat. Just say not fit to be eaten by Zambians.