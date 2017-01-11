I’ll l not condone tribalism in the management of State affairs-President Lungu

PRESIDENT Lungu says he will not condone tribalism in the management of State affairs.
Mr Lungu has also urged youths appointed to higher offices to be ambassadors of their counterparts and work hard to encourage appointing authorities to appoint more young people to positions of leadership.
Speaking when he swore in Chanda Kabwe as Central Province permanent secretary, the President said he will not subscribe to tribalism or regionalism in his appointments and deployment of Government officers.
The President said he appoints people on merit and deploys them to areas where he thinks they will serve well regardless of their ethnicity.
“I am saying so because one chief from Central Province is reported to have questioned the appointment of Mr Kabwe because he (Kabwe) does not come from there,” President Lungu said.
Mr Lungu expressed shock at the traditional leader’s objection to the appointment and has summoned him to discuss the matter.
He called on chiefs to maintain the ‘One Zambia one nation’ motto “in thought and in deed” as they are in direct contact with the people.
The President said the ‘One Zambia one nation’ motto “is here to stay” as Zambia is bigger than one group of people, tribe and ethnicity.
“Go there and serve them to the best of your ability and show them that you are one of them,” the President instructed Mr Kabwe.
Mr Lungu said everyone has relations with ethnicity in one way or another because the country has tribes, but this does not mean that people should be confined to places they originated from.
The head of State called on the House of Chiefs to find time to carry out introspection to avoid becoming a vehicle for dividing people.
“There are good traditional leaders and some who are becoming an embarrassment to the tradition of chiefdoms,” he said.
Mwanwhile, House of Chiefs chairperson Senior Chief Ntambu commended the President for encouraging unity in the country.
Chief Ntambu said chiefs should not encourage tribalism as this can breed division in the country.
“As chiefs we are ready to hold meetings to encourage unity and oneness except we are short of resources right now,” he said.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has urged youths appointed to higher offices to be ambassadors of the youth and work hard to encourage Government to appoint more young people to positions of leadership.
The President said his confidence in the youths will be eroded if young people like Mr Kabwe who are appointed to high offices disappoint him.
“I think you deserve the appointment, but if you let me down, my confidence in the youths who we are trying to groom and hand over the mantle of leadership to will be eroded,” he said.
And speaking in an interview with journalists, Mr Kabwe thanked the President for appointing him and pleaded to work hard to encourage the appointment of more young people to high positions.
Mr Kabwe said he will work with all stakeholders including chiefs to develop Central Province.
“We will look at the potential which Central Province has and use it to bring life to the province,” he said.
Mr Kabwe also promised to improve service delivery in the province and fight corruption to fulfil government policies.
Is this the same Chanda Kabwe who was patron of the Presidential marketeers empowerment fund? He seemed to be more in the limelight than doing the actual work?
Umwaume wa ku lutuku.
So whats Dora and Kaizer Zulu still doing in government, its not for regionalism?
Congratulations are in order
The same Kabwe who was found with a national registration card machine at his house? And why didn’t the president complain about the attacks on Tongas by Kambwili, Mumbi, Chama, Frank et al?
Look who is talking? Who is dismissing Tonga civil servants from their jobs then? Always look to Lungu to do the opposite of whatever he says.
Name three Tongas that have been dismissed for being Tonga
my only worry is the effect that this appointment of cadres to position of PS is doing to civil servants who have served this country for many more years and are suitable and have the necessary experience to be PS by now. Doesn’t the president think that may be part of the reasons why we have an increase in auditor’s report of mal-practices and mis-appropriation could be attributed to having PS’s who are not experienced? i can imagine a man who thought he could be PS being introduced to a new young man who is not really experienced in civil service but politics taking over, he may just resign to the fact that he will just watch whether his boss makes mistakes or not.
Since when did people squat for a photo at state house? That is why there are those steps, so that the tall and the short ones can all stand and appear in the same photo. I blame the photographer for making people in suits squat like footballers. The looks kinda silly to me.
Soon they will be no chiefdoms in Zambia. Don’t ask me when. This will be when a new nation called R.S.A (Republic of Southern Southern Africa) takes over, and Southern African nations shall be one. Peace is what we preach and God commands a blessing over a peaceful nation.
What a hypocrite. He does the opposite from what he says, always playing to the gallery.
Only cadres will believe this man. Civil servants from certain regions are being pugged and without shame he speaks to the nation like that.
When did he appoint someone from Southern in Northern or Luapula? It is never tribalism when people from certain regions are appointed to regions they don’t hail from & it is always the same people being appointed most of the time all over the country.
Why dont we make the phrase ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION ONE PEOPLE. Then we can forge ahead without tribalism talk
@ MWENDANJANGULA,yes he is pugging those that are not agreeing with his principles.Those that are always against him and leaking state secrets.Find out what has been happening and what those pugged did before you write things you are not sure about.I wonder, is Kambwili from that region you are talking about as well?