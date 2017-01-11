I have lived exactly 20 years with HIV-Princess Kasune Zulu

UPND Keembe Member of Parliament Princess Kasune Zulu has paid tribute to God for her life as she turned 41 years last week on January 6th.

Kasune Zulu has publicly disclosed her HIV positive status said she owes her success to God.

“God has been good and gracious to me. To him is all the praise and honour. What can l say apart from enjoy each day, overcome every obstacle, climb very maintain in my destiny and helping those less privileged to the best of my ability,” Kasune Zulu wrote on her Facebook page.uBottom of Form

‘To my fellow Keembians. I am officially 41 years old, more than ever am grateful for life. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve along with you as your MP. I have lived exactly 20 years with HIV, health, beautiful, intelligent, full of love, passion/ compassion, friendships & top it all family,” she said.

Two years ago, Kasune Zulu gave birth to a baby boy, a product of her eight-year marriage to American David Schoefernacker.

She said, “From a humble beginning of being a double orphan at 17, teenage mother, HIV positive at 21, grade 11 eleven school dropout, just a young vulnerable village girl of Chipopo village in Keembe constituency in Chibombo, rural Zambia. To become the founder for NGO/NP helping vulnerable children/ those infected with HIV/AIDS, from being a volunteer as peer educator at CHEP, Kitwe and a humble assistant development facilitator at World Vision Zambia-to become a spokesperson for World Vision USA and other countries”

Kasune Zulu added, “Meetings with President Bush and other Presidents. Even Obama and sat next to him on the same bench at AFC, while that was before he become President. To becoming a master degree holder for two degrees.”

“From an orphan to so many families. Against all odds as an MP/senator for Keembe constituency. Blessed with marriage, above all the mother to my 3 biological children and 5 adopted. Cheated death twice in 2016. l get goosebumps thinking of my own life to sum it all. God has been good and gracious to me. To him is all the praise and honour.”

“What can l say apart from enjoy each day, overcome every obstacle, climb very maintain in my destiny and helping those less privileged to the best of my ability. Indeed, each one of us are the captain of our own life. Live positively, tell yourself you are gorgeous, intelligent, destined for higher heights, aim higher, block all negative people or delete them in your life, because the world will try to bring you down and tell you otherwise.”