Wrangles in PF will set the party on path of self-destruction- Gerry Chanda

Former Kanyama Patriotic Front-PF Parliamentarian Colonel Gerry Chanda has charged should nothing be done to correct the wrangles that have rocked Patriotic Front (PF) no doubt the party will set itself on the path of self-destruction.

Mr Chanda said that the ruling party owes Zambians an explanation for the happenings in the once united political party, the PF.

Speaking when he featured on a special Radio interview with Pan African Radio journalist Hermit Hachilonde which was broadcast on various Radio stations across the country Col. Chanda explained that had it not been for the unity that PF enjoyed, it would not have managed to dislodge the MMD from power.

He recalled that the PF was once a united force and cohesive political entity which embraced and respected its membership at all levels.

The visibly agitated PF central committee member also bemoaned the intra party wrangles that were going on in the ruling party saying there are counterproductive and have the potential to undermine its popularity if left unchecked.

Colonel Chanda who is also Party chairperson in charge of foreign affairs said lack of communication in the party’s central committee which he claimed was breeding mistrust, suspicion, and speculation among members.

He complained that as a member of the supreme organ of the party, the central committee, he has no clue of most of the decisions the party has been making on various matters affecting the political organization and the country as a whole.

And col. Chanda described the suspension of Kelvin Bwalya Fube from his position as party Deputy Chairman for elections as unfortunate.

He added that the decision was in bad faith and PF should hastily rescind the decision made by Chairperson for Elections Jean Kapata lest the party gets divided.

Colonel Gerry Chanda vouched for KBF as a very dedicated and loyal PF member who did not deserve that unceremonious suspension considering his unwavering commitment to the party.

He further urged the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee not to mete out penal action on Roan Member of Parliament for calling Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda a witch.

Colonel Chanda said it will be unfair for the PF to punish Dr. Kambwili because the matter at hand has nothing to do with the ruling party.

Meanwhile, col. Chanda said he did not understand the rationale behind the appointment of MMD members to cabinet and positions in the PF led Government.

The former home affairs ministers argued that as far as he was concerned those appointments of the MMD MPs and former ministers that the PF fought so hard to removed from power are unjustified because there was no coalition government between the MMD and the PF.

Col. Chanda has since called on party president Edgar Lungu to urgently convene a central committee meeting to address the many vexing issues before things spiral out of control.