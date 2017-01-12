Malawi Court suspends Agric Minister over Maizegate

The Mzuzu High Court in Malawi has granted an injunction against that country’s Minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda suspending him from discharging his duties.

This follows a court summon by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who sued Attorney general Kalekeni Kaphale and Chaponda on their action towards the controversial maize saga.

The CSOs argued that Chaponda must resign to pave way for smooth investigations on the maize purchase deal in Zambia which the minister is believed to have used to defraud government of around K10 billion Malawian Kwacha.

In his ruling on today around 9:26 am, Justice John Chirwa ordered Chaponda to seize being a minister until proven clean on the transactions made with Zambian private company Kaloswe.

However, Kaphale has disclosed that he is to appeal against the ruling arguing that it has errors.

“We have a right to challenge the ruling, there are some fundamental errors in the ruling,” said Kaphale.

The CSOs have been questioning the effectiveness of the Commission of Inquiry that President Peter Mutharika appointed arguing that Chaponda was likely to jeopardize investigations since he was not fired from his position as minister.