Kalaba scheduled to attend the Africa-France Summit in Bamako, Mali

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba will represent President Edgar Lungu at the Africa-France Summit scheduled to take place in Bamako, Mali 14th January, 2017.

The summit will be preceded by the meeting of Foreign Ministers on 13 th January 2017.

The summit will be co- chaired by His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita , President of the Republic of Mali and his French counterpart, Mr Francois Hollande.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer, Dorcas Chileshe.

Ms. Chileshe said the main topics to be discussed at the summit include issues of peace and security, the economy and developments as well as appropriate responses to various challenges within those areas.

She disclosed that Mr. Kalaba and his entourage are expected to return home on the 16th January, 2017.