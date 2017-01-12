Law Association of Zambia and the Constitution Court must interpret the Constitution on Lungu’s 2021 bid-TIZ

The Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says it is premature for President Edgar Lungu to start talking about 2021 general elections barely four months after he was sworn in as the President.

TIZ President Lee Habasonda says there is need to follow the constitution and called on all relevant authorities like the Law Association of Zambia and the Constitution Court must interpret the constitution and guide the nation on this matter.

Mr. Habasonda tells QTV News that it’s too early to start debating about the eligibility of the incumbent to contest in 2021 elections’ when there are serious pressing issues like the army worms, unemployment, and the economy among other issues the country is facing.

He has since urged political parties to avoid what he termed as corrupting members of the public and their supporters to stop sponsoring them to support in favor of such issues.

Mr. Habasonda says in as much as debate is health but people must not debate when they are given something but must debate with integrity.

He has however called on the president to bring it to an end for the sake of peace.

Last week President Edgar Lungu disclosed that he is eligible to stand for elections.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Lawyer Elias Chipimo Junior says President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the presidency in 2021 as provided for by the amended constitution of Zambia.

Mr. Chipimo, who is also NAREP President, explains that Article 106 sub article 3 of the amended constitution says anyone who has held the office of republican President twice cannot contest as republican President.

Mr. Chipimo furthermore explains that article 106 sub 5 and 6 is very clear that only a vice President who takes over in an invent where the President is not fit to hold office by any means as prescribed by the constitution and saves for less than 3 years is eligible to contest.

He says President Lungu was not vice President at a time he assumed the republican presidency.

He has urged Zambians to debate the issue without attaching emotions.

Mr. Chipimo has also commended President Lungu for stating that citizens are free to go the constitution court to seek legal interpretation of the matter at hand saying only the constitutional court has the final say on constitutional matters.