Ndola Council seeks to save fallen Ndola United

Ndola City Council are seeking to revive the dwindling performance of legendary FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 side Ndola United

United have been playing Division One football for over 10 years since suffering demotion from the Super Division.

Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga said it was regrettable that the council owned club has not been performing well for many years.

Chisenga said council has started taking steps aimed at reviving the fortunes of the Masala Boys.

“Ndola United has not been performing very well. We have been in Division One for the past 13 years and that is not good for a big city like Ndola,” Chisenga said.

“Council is looking forward to improving the situation of Ndola United. We began improving the budgetary allocation to the club though I can’t talk about the amount.

The budget will see us compete favorably,” he said.

Last season, United finished seventh in Zone Two with 43 points from 30 matches played.

United were 17 points behind champions Konkola Blades who secured promotion back the Super Division.

“We need to bolster the team with good players. By the end of this year we need to go back to the Super League,” Chisenga said.