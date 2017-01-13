Isaac Chansa treks to Iraq



2012 AFCON winning midfielder Isaac Chansa has signed a two-year deal with Iraqi top flight side Zakho Football Club.

Chansa who played for ZANACO in the previous season FAZ MTN was unveiled by Zakho Sports Club deal with Iraq yesterday morning.

Zakho The team is even on relegation. Its last on the table #20 with only 7 points from the 13 games played

The 32-year-old Chansa has previously played in South Africa, Sweden, India.

Reports say he has been handed $700,000 as signing on fee for joining the Iraqi club.

His new salary which is in the region of $30,000 makes him the fifth highest paid Zambian player abroad after Jacob Mulenga, James Chamanga, Stoppila Sunzu and Emmanuel Mayuka.