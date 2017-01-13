President Lungu holds closed door meeting with Bishops at State House

President Edgar Lungu today met Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop of the Anglican Bishop of Central African Albert Chama at state house in Lusaka in his effort to create unity in the nation.

President Lungu who was clad in his normal slim fit suite blue in colour appealed to the Bishops to help his administration’s anti-tribalism campaign in the country.

Mr. Lungu urged the clergy to help fight the scourge of tribalism which he said is being perpetrated by some traditional leaders in some parts of the country.

The President urged the Anglican Bishops to take both spiritual and practical steps towards tribalism which he said can divide the country.

He regretted the involvement of some traditional leaders in the propagation of divisive messages of tribalism.

And in a closed door meeting, the Anglican Bishops and the President also discussed a wide range of issues ranging from the state of the nation regarding reconciliation, peace and stability.

President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda told ZANIS after the meeting that the President took the opportunity of the meeting to discuss the situation regarding the mining on the Copperbelt.

“The President took the opportunity to inform the Bishops that there is constant dialogue between his government and the mining companies.

“He briefed them on the positive developments that are emerging in the mining industry particularly with regards to the dialogue that are going on between the ministry of mines, Ministry of finance and KCM and ZCCM on the other hand,” Mr. Chanda explained.

Mr. Chanda said the President is confident that the steps that KCM has taken will result in the stabilization of the mine, reopening of Nchanga open pit mine and increase production.

He said the president is very optimistic that his government will provide a conducive environment for the success of the mining industry in the country.

And the Clergy have assured the President in their response that they will take steps to help spread messages of reconciliation, peace and unity in the country.

Mr. Chanda told ZANIS that the Bishops have encouraged the president to continue to take all necessary steps to promote national dialogue, peace unity and dialogues across parties in the country.

He said the Bishops wants the President to continue reaching out to all stakeholders within political and nonpolitical circles to promotes ‘one Zambia one nation’ motto.

And the Bishops have commended the President for the leadership he has shown in controlling army worms that affected crops in various parts of the country.

They have since reported to the head of state that in their various areas the situation regarding the attract on the crops by army worms are being controlled due to government’s efforts and have assured the President that the country is on course to regard a good yield.

The delegation which was led by Archbishop of the Anglican Bishop of Central African Albert Chama who is also the Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Zambia included the Bishop of the Diocese of Central Zambia Derek Kamukwamba, Bishop of the Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo and Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka, Bishop David Njovu.