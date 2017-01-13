SAFADA commends Government for maintaining maize grain export ban

Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) has commended government for upholding the maize grain export ban which was passed in November last year.

SAFADA Director Boyd Moobwe thanked government for standing firm to protect available maize stock in the country.

Mr Moobwe said the move by government will preserve the country’s food security as well as safe guard the local market and local consumers.

Mr. Moobwe said government should only consider lifting the ban in March when the country will be assured of a bumper harvest.

He said as of now the country cannot predict a bumper harvest and hence the need to wait until after farmers harvest their produce.

Mr. Moobwe however stated that the trend of crop marketing and commodity in Zambia is not fair and needs to be checked in order for every citizen to benefit.

Mr. Moobwe appealed to all agriculture stakeholders to discuss and come up with better measures to improve agricultural production and investment.