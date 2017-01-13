‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba ponders 2017 prospects

Striker Ronald Kampamba is pondering his future in 2017.

Sate Sate is currently on loan at Nkana from Egyptian club Wadi Degla.

Kampamba appears undecided about his future.

“For now I am at Nkana. As you know Nkana is my team but I can make move any time,” he said.

“I am receiving many offers but I am not in a hurry to move,” Kampamba said.

He confirmed receiving offers from a named Israeli club and another team from Belarus.

“I am looking forward to playing outside again so I can’t promise how long I will be at Nkana,” the Zambia striker said.

Kampamba is also eager to up is game this year.

“I must work extra hard this year and be where I am supposed to be,” he said.

Kampamba scored four goals after rejoining Nkana from Degla last July.