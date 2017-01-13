State House Week in Pictures

President Lungu during Prayers with Anglican Bishops at State house
President Edgar Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop Albert
Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Central Africa Albert Chama (R) signs a visitor's book while President Edgar Lungu looks on this was after a delegation of Anglican Bishops paid a courtesy call on President Lungu at State House
President Edgar Lungu talks to a delegation of Anglican Bishops laid by Archbishop Albert Chama (c) when they paid a courtesy call on him at State House
President Edgar Lungu with Anglican Bishops , Amos Chanda and Kaizer Zulu at State house
resident Lungu During the Meeting with Archbishop Albert Chama and Bishop Derek Kamukwamba at State house
President Edgar Lungu confers with a delegation of Anglican Bishops laid by Archbishop Albert Chama (second right) when they paid a courtesy call on him at State House
President Edgar Lungu with Archbishop Albert Chama at State house
President Lungu Welcomes Archbishop Albert Chama to Statehouse, looking on is Bishop Derek Kamukwamba
President Lungu With Angilcan Bishops at State house
President Lungu with Archbishop Albert Chama at State house
President edgar Lungu with Archbishop Albert Chama at State house
President Edgar Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop Albert Chama -Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Central Africa,Bishop Derek Kamukwamba - Bishop of the Diocese of Central Zambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of Eastern Zambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka at State house today - Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.
President Lungu Greets Bishop William Mchombo , looking on is Bishop David Njovu
President Edgar Lungu with President of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic and First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the State house official dinner Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.
President Edgar Lungu with President of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic and First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the State house official dinner Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.

President Edgar Lungu meets President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic at Statehouse
President Brahim Ghali President Of Sahrawi Meets Dr Kenneth Kuanda at State house in Lusaka
President Lungu during a closed door with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali on Tuesday, January 10,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

President Edgar Lungu with President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic in Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.

President Lungu during a closed door with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali on Tuesday, January 10,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

President Lungu-Sahrawi
President Lungu during a closed door with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali on Tuesday, January 10,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA

President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi
President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi
President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi
President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi
President Edgar Lungu with President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic and First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the State house official dinner Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.

President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.
President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.
President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.
President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.

President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.

President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.

President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.

President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.

President Lungu Meets Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi at Statehouse in Lusaka 4676 2

President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017.

President Lungu Meets Chinese Delegation at State house 4737

President Lungu Meets Chinese Delegation at State house 4737

President Lungu Meets Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi at Statehouse in Lusaka 4676 2

President Lungu Meets Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi at Statehouse in Lusaka
      Chapona really exaggerates his clasping of hands when he is with religious Leaders always trying to look prayerful ……… you can spot a pretender a Mile away 🙂

      State House deco is hideous. Are there no Zambian furniture makers and interior decorators who can spruce up the place?

    The State House Week in pictures could have been encapsulated with 3 photographs
    1. Lungu with Anglican Bishops
    2. Lungu with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali
    3. Lungu with Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi

    Showing us countless photos of the same event (usually with the same caption) amounts to a news blackout in my Book.

    I hope they prayed for him these bishops. Because uyu munthu vamukanga. Total failure! Though I think even opposition would be the same, but iyi ya PF iliko bad

    Mushota you are a lost Saul. Zambia is blessed because we look after our fore fathers well. Just like I love my parents. I will never tell them in their face that they have outlived their usefulness. KK is a blessing to this country, whether you Mushota like it or not.

