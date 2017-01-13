LifestylePhoto Gallery State House Week in Pictures January 13, 2017 10 453 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1President Lungu during Prayers with Anglican Bishops at State house 2President Edgar Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop AlbertChama -Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the CentralAfrica,Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of CentralZambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of EasternZambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka atState house today – Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 3Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Central Africa Albert Chama (R) signs a visitor’s book while President Edgar Lungu looks on this was after a delegation of Anglican Bishops paid a courtesy call on President Lungu at State House 4President Edgar Lungu talks to a delegation of Anglican Bishops laid by Archbishop Albert Chama (c) when they paid a courtesy call on him at State House 5President Edgar Lungu with Anglican Bishops , Amos Chanda and Kaizer Zulu at State house 6resident Lungu During the Meeting with Archbishop Albert Chama and Bishop Derek Kamukwamba at State house 7President Edgar Lungu confers with a delegation of Anglican Bishops laid by Archbishop Albert Chama (second right) when they paid a courtesy call on him at State House 8President Edgar Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop AlbertChama -Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the CentralAfrica,Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of CentralZambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of EasternZambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka atState house today – Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 9President Edgar Lungu with Archbishop Albert Chama at State house 10President Lungu Welcomes Archbishop Albert Chama to Statehouse, looking on is Bishop Derek Kamukwamba 11President Lungu With Angilcan Bishops at State house 12President Lungu with Archbishop Albert Chama at State house 13President edgar Lungu with Archbishop Albert Chama at State house 14President Edgar Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop AlbertChama -Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the CentralAfrica,Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of CentralZambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of EasternZambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka atState house today – Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 15President Edgar Lungu Meets Anglican Bishops led by Archbishop AlbertChama -Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the CentralAfrica,Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of CentralZambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of EasternZambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka atState house today – Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 16President Lungu Greets Bishop William Mchombo , looking on is Bishop David Njovu 17President Edgar Lungu with President of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic and First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the State house official dinner Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 18President Edgar Lungu with President of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic and First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the State house official dinner Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 19President Edgar Lungu meets President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic at Statehouse 20President Brahim Ghali President Of Sahrawi Meets Dr Kenneth Kuanda at State house in Lusaka 21President Lungu during a closed door with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali on Tuesday, January 10,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA 22President Edgar Lungu with President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic in Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 23President Lungu during a closed door with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali on Tuesday, January 10,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA 24President Lungu-Sahrawi 25President Lungu during a closed door with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali on Tuesday, January 10,2017-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA 26President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi 27President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi 28President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi 29President Lungu with His Excellency Mr Brahim Ghali President of Sahrawi 30President Edgar Lungu with President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Democratic Republic and First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda during the State house official dinner Lusaka on Monday 9th January 2016, Picture by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house. 31 32President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 33President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 34President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 35President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 36President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 37President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 38President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 39President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 40President Lungu Meets Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi at Statehouse in Lusaka 4676 2 41President Edgar Lungu meets Chinese Foreign affairs Mr Wang Yi at State house in Lusaka. Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza/Statehouse.09-01-2017. 42President Lungu Meets Chinese Delegation at State house 4737 43President Lungu Meets Chinese Delegation at State house 4737 44President Lungu Meets Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi at Statehouse in Lusaka 4676 2 45President Lungu Meets Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi at Statehouse in Lusaka Loading...
Indeke (Presidential Challenger Jet) yatushako this week.
Kaunda has outlived his usefulness
Thanks
BB2014,16
Chapona really exaggerates his clasping of hands when he is with religious Leaders always trying to look prayerful ……… you can spot a pretender a Mile away 🙂
State House deco is hideous. Are there no Zambian furniture makers and interior decorators who can spruce up the place?
Give Super Ken a break! Let the old man enjoy the country breeze at his retirement home.
The State House Week in pictures could have been encapsulated with 3 photographs
1. Lungu with Anglican Bishops
2. Lungu with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali
3. Lungu with Chinese Foreign affairs Minister Mr Wang Yi
Showing us countless photos of the same event (usually with the same caption) amounts to a news blackout in my Book.
Why he never opened Christmas presents yet?
I hope they prayed for him these bishops. Because uyu munthu vamukanga. Total failure! Though I think even opposition would be the same, but iyi ya PF iliko bad
Mushota you are a lost Saul. Zambia is blessed because we look after our fore fathers well. Just like I love my parents. I will never tell them in their face that they have outlived their usefulness. KK is a blessing to this country, whether you Mushota like it or not.
HH ichikonko mwebantu! Actually where is he, he seems to have stopped kubwatabwata lately?