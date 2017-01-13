Wedson faces familiar friends Mozambique

Wedson Nyirenda will face the country of his ex-employers Mozambique in the Cameroon 2019 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Zambia are in Group K where they will also face Namibia and also have a grudge match in store against Guinea Bissau.

Nyirenda had prior to his Zambia appointment in September coached Ferroviario Beira where he played a critical part in their debut Mozambique league title triumph since the clubs formation in 1924 after leaving them with four games to play to take up the Zambia post.

His first stint in Mozambique was with HCB Songo from 2012 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Zambia will have a shot at avenging their failure to qualify for the 2017 AFCON when they renew acquaintances with Guinea Bissau who beat them 3-2 in their penultimate qualifier on June 16,2016 to make their tournament debut with a game to spare.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their opening Group E qualifier in Ndola on June 13, 2015.

Namibia are well-known quantity to Zambia and famously dumped Chipolopolo from the 2015 Cosafa Cup quarterfinals en route to lifting their debut regional title.

Zambia were also pushed to the limits by Namibia in their successful qualification to the 2016 CHAN tournament that they won 6-5 on post-match penalties after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline over two legs.