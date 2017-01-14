We have to give our fans a 2019 AFCON present-Nyirenda

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says Zambia will approach the 2019 Africa Cup qualifiers cautiously.

Zambia has been drawn in Group K of the Cameroon AFCON qualifying campaign alongside Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and Namibia.

Minnows Bissau qualified for the 2017 AFCON at the expense of Zambia whom they defeated at home with the away game finishing in a draw in Ndola.

“There is no easy draw in football. The best is to respect our opponents,” Nyirenda reacted.

“Guinea Bissau eliminated us from the 2017 Africa Cup. Namibia they recently beat us in Cosafa and Mozambique are not a push over,” he said.

Zambia launches the 2019 qualifying campaign against Mozambique on June 10.

“We are going to approach every game that comes our way with so much caution and respect but of course with a zeal to win,” he said.

12 group winners from pool A to L plus hosts Cameroon will earn automatic qualification to the Africa Cup.

“We do not have to go into the past with hands folded that we are Chipolopolo.”

Nyirenda is confident the 2012 Africa Cup winners will be in Cameroon.

“This time I think we are going to do better. We have to take our people to see the next Africa Cup finals,” he said.