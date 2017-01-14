War against army worm is almost won -Hamukale

GOVERNMENT says the war against army worms and stalk borers that are ravaging maize in Southern Province is almost won as another consignment of 2,000 liters of pesticides has been received in the province.

Southern Province Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale disclosed when he participated in spraying an infested field at Harmony resettlement scheme in Choma.

Dr. Hamukale noted that the province has sufficient chemicals to combat the pests that are devastating crops in the province.

The minister stated that the army worm and stalk borer infestation is more of a SADC problem than a Zambian problem hence for all governments in the SADC region to work together to combat the problem.

Dr. Hamukale said government is on top of things to eradicate the pests and called on farmers to immediately report to ministry of agriculture any signs of infestation of the pest in their fields.

And Southern Province agricultural Coordinator Dr. Max Choombe said 2,800 hectares of maize fields has been affected by the pests in the province.

Dr. Choombe was however quick to note that 15 to 20 per cent of 2,800 hectares is the one that has been damaged.

He explained that the damaged area was not significant to warrant household food insecurity in Southern Province.

Meanwhile Harmony resettlement Scheme Chairperson Stephen Mudenda praised government for moving in quickly to combat the pests that have affected his field and other farmers.

Mr. Mudenda noted that Harmony resettlement scheme has a total of 500 hectares of maize fields that need to be sprayed to contain and control the pests.