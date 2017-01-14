Western Province has received the highest allocation of funds for completeting development projects-Mulusa

MINISTER of Development Planning Lucky Mulusa says Western Province has received the highest allocation of K32 million for completing implementation of development projects.

And 312 pupils out of the 500 who made it to grade 10 in Limulunga have no school places due to limited space at the newly-upgraded secondary school in the district.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call at the Kuta in Limulunga Royal Village on Tuesday, Mr Mulusa said in December last year, Government released K32 million for completing the implementation of stalled projects in the province.

He assured the Kuta that contractors for stalled projects will be back on site as soon as all the paper work is done.

Mr Mulusa said the decentralisation programme the Patriotic Front administration is spearheading will help provinces to own projects.

“This government wants to take projects to the people by allowing the provincial administration to plan. In that way, money will first go to priority projects before being channeled to other sectors. For example, if priorities here are a school and roads, then the stadium can wait,” he said.

Mr Mulusa was responding to acting Ngambela Mukulwakasiko who wanted to know why most of the projects in the newly-created districts have stalled.

On the pupils who have no school places, Induna Mukulwakashiko appealed to Government to help address the situation.

Induna Mukulwakashiko said it is sad that the future of the pupils is uncertain as there are no places for them to continue their education.

The Ngambela also appealed to Government to allocate the area a vehicle for the Pilot Climate Change Resilience Project.

“We note that each of the 14 participating districts has been given a vehicle but the Kuta, which is also directly involved in this programme has been left out. How are we going to monitor if we do not have a vehicle?” he asked.

In response, Mr Mulusa said he will liaise with Ministry of General Education officials to find a solution for the affected pupils.

On provision of the vehicle, Mr Mulusa said his ministry will meet with implementers of the project to consider the appeal.