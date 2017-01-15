African leaders resolve to deal with causes of conflicts on the continent

African Leaders have resolved to deal with the causes of conflict and instability on the continent at the just ended Africa-France Summit in Bamako, Mali.

They have noted that conflicts have continued to gobble huge resources which could be channelled to other key economic development of the continent.

And Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba reiterated that Africa needs to address issues causing conflicts and instability in order realise its dream of becoming a peaceful and prosperous continent by 2063.

Mr. Kalaba, who represented President Edgar Lungu at the summit , has since described the just ended Africa-France Summit in Bamako, Mali as a success.

Speaking to journalists shortly before departure to Zambia, Mr. Kalaba said that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance efforts of addressing poverty on the continent.

Mr. Kalaba also said the summit called for collective action against trafficking of human beings, migrants and drugs in order to dry up illicit financing of terrorism.

Zambian Ambassador to France Humphrey Chibanda and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the summit.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer, Dorcas Chileshe.