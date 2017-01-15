Small Scale farmers give thumbs up to Dangote’s diversification programme



The Small Scale Farmers for Development Agency (SAFADA) Director, Boyd Moobwe, has welcomed Dangote Group of Companies to consider investing in the agriculture sector.

Mr. Moobwe observed that since agriculture is the mainstay of the country’s economy after mining, investment in the sector is a welcome move as it would help boost and transform the rural areas especially.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Moobwe said this in a statement issued in Lusaka today.

He disclosed that his organization is open to work with Dangote Group of companies in an effort to improve samm scale farmers’ participation in the agricultural sector.

Yesterday, Nigerian multi-billionaire Aliko Dangote who was in Zambia for a one-day visit, held talks with President Edgar Lungu where he expressed interest to consolidate his existing investments in Zambia and explore opportunities in the energy and agriculture sectors.

In response, President Lungu said agriculture is the major thrust for Zambia’s economic diversification drive.

Mr Lungu has since instructed Minister of Finance Felix Mutati and all relevant government ministries and agencies to ensure that the process of facilitating investments in job-creation enterprises is done effectively.

Mr. Mutati on his part has said Zambia offers a favourable investment climate which companies like Dangote Industries would do well to explore.

Meanwhile, Mr Moobwe has commended government for upholding the maize export ban.

He castigated the Grain association of Zambia and the Millers association of Zambia not to blame the State on its stance on grain export.

The SAFADA Director appealed to companies and individuals holding up maize but to offload the grain in an effort to cushion the high price of meali-meal.

Recently, Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya disclosed that Government may direct the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to offload maize from the country’s national reserves to millers to bring down the prices of mealie meal.

The mnister said FRA is holding maize stocks of about 290,000 tonnes out of over 700,000 tonnes and assured that the meali-meal prices would be contained by May, this year.