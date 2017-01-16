Girl 9 dies of lightening while man dies of snake bite

A Nine year old grade three pupil of Kashiba Primary School in Mwense district, Luapula Province has died after being struck by lightning.
Luapula Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mwense district this morning.
Mr Namachila said the incident happened on Saturday around 15:00 hours after a heavy downpour which was characterised with thunderstorm.
The Police Commissioner revealed that the deceased, Priscilla Mwewa was in the house with her two siblings aged two and three years respectively, when the incident occurred.
He explained that the lightning also left the house on fire with
property worth thousands of Kwacha burnt to ashes while the other two children escaped unhurt.
And in a related development, a 22 year old man of chief Lubunda’s
area in Mwense district has also died after being bitten by a cobra
snake.
Chachacha ward councilor Agrippa Mwandu who confirmed the development in a telephone interview named the deceased as Kaluba Mpundu of Chibwe Kabuta village.
Mr Mwandu said the incident happened on Friday around 10:00 hours in a nearby bush were the deceased occasionally went to hunt.
The body of the deceased has since been buried.
