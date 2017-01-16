Husband shoots 37 year old wife

A thirty seven year old woman in Mulobezi district in Western Province has been shot dead by her husband after a marital dispute.

Joyce Maywa Phiri 37, was shot by her husband on Sunday around 08:00hrs and she sustained a bullet wound on her right shoulder before she died.

And Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu has named the suspect as Kachiba Aongola 42, of the same district.

Mr Lungu told ZANIS in an interview that Mr Aongola later took some unknown poisonous substances upon realising that his wife had died.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that Mr Aongola is currently admitted to Sichili Mission hospital where he is battling for his life.

Meanwhile the body of Joyce Maywa Phiri is currently lying in Sichili Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.