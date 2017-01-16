Kambwili and his witnesses survive road mishap enroute to Lusaka for disciplinary hearing



Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili yesterday survived a road accident on the Ndola Kapiri road as he was on his way to Lusaka for the PF disciplinary hearing set for today, Monday, January 16 2017.

Dr Kambwili was with his team of witnesses who were supposed to testify during the hearing.

He said the team survived the accident and they are all in good health.

Details of the accident are scanty but the vehicle which Dr Kambwili was driving is damaged and is now packed at Kapiri Mposhi police post.

Dr Kambwili conformed the accident in a post on his Facebook page.

“Earlier on today my team of witnesses and I cheated death, we were involved in a ferocious road accident as we made our way to Lusaka for the scheduled disciplinary hearing. We thank God that we survived unscathed, we are all in good health and we are ready for the hearing tomorrow. What an awesome God we serve,” he wrote.

Last week the disciplinary case failed to take place because Dr Kambwili’s witnesses failed to travel to Lusaka.

PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya said Dr Kambwili was slapped with charges related to alleged gross misconduct and given seven days in which to explain why the ruling party should not take action against him.

The PF asked the law-maker to exculpate himself for allegedly accusing Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda of being a wizard among other charges.

Dr Kambwili and Mr Chanda were asked to appear before the PF disciplinary committee on Friday for the hearing. But Mr Bwalya said that the hearing was adjourned to today to allow Dr Kambwili to transport his witnesses from Luanshya to Lusaka.

“The hearing has been adjourned to Monday at 14:00 hours because Honourable Kambwili was unable to transport his witnesses from Luanshya to Lusaka,” he said.

Mr Bwalya said Mr Chanda managed to transport his witnesses to the capital city.

In a posting on his Facebook page, Dr Kambwili had said that his witnesses failed to travel to Lusaka because they had allegedly been intimidated.

“The disciplinary hearing that was meant to take place today has been postponed to Monday, January 16, 2016. This is due to the fact that our witnesses did not manage to come from Luanshya because of rampant intimidation,” he said.

But Mr Bwalya said the party was not aware that Dr Kambwili’s witnesses had been intimidated.

“The party showed goodwill by giving time for Dr Kambwili to transport his witnesses and we are not aware of that [intimidation of witnesses],” he said.