Kampyongo’s warning to defense personnel means they are against PF

A Lusaka resident only identified as Uncle Charles has hinted that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s sentiment that all defense personnel in Zambia who have political inclinations should resign on moral grounds is because he has realized they are against the Patriotic Front (PF).

Kampyongo said that on Friday during the 2016 Zambia Police Annual Ball held in the Zambia National Service Banquet Hall in Chamba Valley.

Contributing on a Pan African Radio Programme dubbed ‘African News Round Up’ anchored by Hermit Hachilonde on Sunday , Uncle Charles noted that if defense personnel were sympathizing with the PF, the minister would have not said anything against them.

He has since stressed the need for fairness, adding that even those senior police officers perceived to be sympathizers of the PF should be disciplined.

“If the defense personnel were against opposition the minister wouldn’t have said that” he said

Meanwhile, Uncle Charles has urged African countries to rise against Gambian president Yahya Jammeh who has refused to step aside after losing to Adama Barrow to serve as lesson to would-be tyrants.

“Africa union should just use force on Yahya jammeh to step aside, if it means giving him ten bullets on the head, let them do that” Uncle Charles said