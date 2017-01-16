PRO’S HIT LIST

Play resumed for some of our overseas based players over the weekend after the 2016/2017 season winter break and we tracked down how they did or didn’t fare at their respective clubs over the weekend.

ISRAEL

Defender Emmanuel Mbola made headlines for the wrong reasons on Saturday when 10-man Hapoel Ra’anana lost 2-0 at home against 3rd from bottom Hapoel Ashkelon.

Mbola scored an own-goal the 10th minute before the visitors sealed their away victory in deep into full time over Ra’anana who are three places above them in 10th position.

Mbola and striker Rodgers Kola played the full 90 minutes while forward Conlyde Luchanga was an unused substitute.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu remains sidelined with an injury he sustained in the lead-up to the Christmas break to compound his inactivity at Lille where he has just played three Ligue 1 games with the last coming in a 1-0 home defeat to PSG on October 28.

In Sunzu’s absence, 14th placed Lille drew 1-1 at home against number 8 side Saint Etienne on Friday.

TURKEY

Striker Evans Kangwa returned from the winter break on Sunday but was on the losing side when hosts Gaziantepspor lost 3-0 to 7th placed Antalyaspor.

Kangwa, who has played 10 games and scored three goals, started the match and was substituted in the 46th minute as Gaziantepspor slumped to second from bottom.