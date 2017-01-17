24 year old man arrested for defilement

A twenty-four year old man of Nchelenge district in Luapula Province has been arrested for defiling his 6 six year old niece.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident to ZANIS this morning.

He identified the suspect as Joseph Katai of Chipayeni village in chief Kambwali’s area.

He said the incident occurred on January 15, 2017 at around 11:00hours, when the victim’s parents left to work on their farm.

Mr Namachila disclosed that the victim sustained bruises on the labia majora and cuts on the cervix.

Mr Namachila further said Katai is in police custody and will appear in court soon.