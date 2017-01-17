Mealie-meal prices to reduce to K85 after Millers and Grain Traders Sign Agreement

MILLERS and grain traders have signed an agreement which is expected to result in the reduction of mealie-meal prices to K85.
The two parties signed the agreement in Lusaka over the weekend in which the grain traders would supply 245,000 tonnes of maize to the millers who would in-turn flood the market with mealie-meal to ensure that the price reduces to K85 from the current price of K105 for a 25 Kilogramme bag.
The agreement came days after a deadlocked meeting between Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya, the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) and the Grain Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ).
The meeting had been ordered by President Lungu.
Referring to the agreement between the two parties, Ms Siliya said the Government was happy that the millers and the grain traders had acted in a patriotic manner.
“I am happy that the millers and the traders acted with patriotism and after a two-day negotiation, they signed that the grain traders would supply them with 245,000 tonnes of maize, while the Food Reserve Agency would supply their 300,000 tonnes. The prices of mealie-meal should then reduce countrywide to K85,” she said.
Ms Siliya said this when she featured on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Sunday interview programme on Sunday evening.
Ms Siliya said even though it was a free market, the Government would ensure that mealie-meal prices were within the reach of many Zambians.
The Government would continue to facilitate for a situation that allowed the commodity to be affordable, but would also promote a private-sector agriculture industry.
Ba fika.la what happened to the solar milling plants? Its high time we started rioting over politicians lies…
PF bandits are just yapping as usual! These PF bandits of visionless & vodka Lungu found a 25kg bag of mealie at K30 in 2011, but under illegal PF it is now over K110 country wide in 2017. Everyday PF propaganda dwellers in spreading their short legged lies, keep on yapping that mealie meal prices soon. This has been a song since August 2016 by PF bandits. Inyokola njala lelo, mwapya.
Ba ponpwe fye~PF!
Hop yaaa billions of that abused kwacha were spent on solar maize mills, to reduce price to K45.
If don’t did drop to that k85, can Dora be jailed please?
Looks like price fixing which is illegal
35 or 85???
The grain traders have no choice but to sell the maize they have in Zambia, there is an export ban, this meeting was not about patriotism, but they were threatened that if they dare export they will be labeled as smugglers and the law will visit them, the grain traders are just just trying to avoid the cost of keeping this maize they had intended to export, but once all the maize is mopped by the market, we will go back to the usual K100 above.
Smuggling is still rampant on the congo border and the guys are now very smart because they are using cement bags to cover the 25 kg bags and then seal with glue so that no one can suspect that it is mealie meal they are carrying. Police and the zns know about it…but since it’s somebody’s livelihood no one needs to interfere kaili emo balila and they are also buying from zambian shops.
PF govt showing these Blood thirsty animals that they are delivering! Do these United Party of National Dunderheads know how expensive and how high the demand for maize is in other Southern African countries? Maize is a hot commodity but our govt has managed to reduce the price of mealie meal which is a highly commendable thing! Other govts would do nothing and just watch unless it was an election year but One ECL has gone against the trend to work for the people- this is a true leader we have not these crooks like Hungry Hyena and that GBV, what type of 1mbeciles can follow those 2 chaps-just reading the comments of these dunderheads tells you the character of their s.atanic disciples that only wish evil on others!
Meali meal will be less than $10 per 25Kg. Ok thats great ba GRZ.